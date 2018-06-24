 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Wallabies coach invites referees into his press conference to explain decisions

share

Source:

AAP

An exasperated Michael Cheika took the extraordinary step of inviting the referee and his assistants to the post-match press conference after Australia's series-deciding loss to Ireland.

The Wallabies coach was so bewildered by a series of contentious calls that went against his team in the 20-16 loss on Saturday night that he approached the referees' liaison officer to have him ask French whistleblower Pascal Gauzere and TMO Ben Skeen to explain themselves to the media.

Cheika wanted to refer the inevitable questions about their performance to Gauzere but said the referee "didn't want to" take up the offer.

"I don't want to be the guy who looks like he's a moaner because that's how it always ends up," Cheika said.

"You get portrayed as a moaner or a whinger, so let's just get on with it and they can answer it themselves, to be honest.

"I don't know if that happens in rugby but ..."

The most puzzling call came in the 31st minute when Israel Folau was sin-binned for what Skeen deemed to be unnecessary contact from the Wallabies fullback on Peter O'Mahony during an aerial contest that resulted in the Ireland captain being concussed after landing awkwardly on the Allianz Stadium turf.

The sin-binning of Israel Folau for a similar incident to Benjamin Fall in last week’s All Blacks Test proved crucial as the Wallabies lost to Ireland in the series decider.
Source: SKY

Replays showed Folau clearly going for the ball and not O'Mahony.

Cheika was asked if World Rugby needed to further clarify rules around such aerial challenges in light of French fullback Benjamin Fall being sent off by Australian referee Angus Gardner last week against New Zealand only for the red card to be retrospectively cancelled by the governing body.

"The key word these days is 'clear' and 'obvious', isn't it? I don't know anything that's clear and obvious in a game of footy. Nothing, right? But they run with it," Cheika said.

"Look at Angus last week. I really felt for him. He made the decision based on rules that they give him and then they left him out (to hang). Took away the red card, basically said you made the wrong call.

"So I'm not sure how you can clarify it any more or clarify it any less, to be honest.

"Rugby, there's no black and white in this game. It's a lot of grey and it's about the interpretations in the grey so, yeah, I don't know how they can clarify it, so there's not much point in me asking about clarification."

Cheika said he'd tried to clarify interpretations around tackling players without the ball with officials between the first and second Tests, only to be left frustrated by seeing Wallabies halfback Will Genia break his arm in an off- the-ball challenge last Saturday in Melbourne.

Cheika was also furious about a penalty late in the game, when the series was on the line, against Australia's replacement hooker Tolu Latu for not releasing the tackled Irish player before winning a turnover.

"The only people that can answer the questions are the referee or the referees' boss," he said.

"Really, or if we're fair dinkum, they're the only people that can answer it because I'm only going to give you one side of the story. I'm sure Ireland will have another side of the story.

"But it's all little things, I don't know. I'll just keep it to myself."


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

2
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:15
3
A dropped ball from the Kiwis led to England scoring through Tommy Makinson.

Kiwis start strongly in Denver but England surge past them in second half

00:15
4
A dropped ball from the Kiwis led to England scoring through Tommy Makinson.

Inexperienced and tired Kiwis collapse against England in Denver Test

5
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

02:04

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

The newborn arrived June 21, at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'Doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 