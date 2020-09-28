TODAY |

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie short on sympathy for All Blacks' Christmas quarantine

Source:  1 NEWS

Sympathy for the All Blacks spending Christmas in quarantine was in short supply from Wallabies coach Dave Rennie today, who said the New Zealand Government should assist the players.

The Wallabies coach says his team were at one-point set to spend three months in New Zealand, including Christmas in quarantine.

With Australia having won hosting rights for the Rugby Championships earlier this month, the All Blacks will have to spend Christmas away from their families in managed isolation after playing their last Test of the year on December 12.

Rennie told TVNZ 1's Breakfast that the Wallabies were at one-point set to spend three months in New Zealand, before Australia was decided as the tournament host.

“They’ve had those discussions, haven’t they? New Zealand was part of that, I think I’ve mentioned, we thought we were coming here for three months at one stage when New Zealand was Covid free and we’d be quarantining over Christmas as well.”

“We asked to play six Tests in five weeks and we didn’t get the support of New Zealand Rugby, so obviously not that it’s going to be in Australia they’ve changed their tune around it.”

Rennie didn’t think the All Blacks should just accept spending Christmas in quarantine.

“Oh no, I think there needs to be some liaising with your Government to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

"I'm sure the New Zealand Government will come in and help in that situation."

Rennie, who is living on the Gold Coast, said he and the other Queensland residents in the squad may need additional time in quarantine to return to the state after playing December 12 match against the All Blacks in Sydney.

