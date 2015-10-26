Wallabies centurion Sekope Kepu to retire from international rugby after RWC

Wallabies centurion Sekope Kepu will join halfback Will Genia in Test retirement at the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.



The 33-year-old Kepu, who last year became the first prop to play 100 Tests for Australia, announced on Monday his plans to step down from international rugby.



It brings to an end his ties to Australian rugby after quitting the NSW Waratahs to play with UK club London Irish after the global tournament in Japan, which starts later this month.



Kepu is set to farewell fans at the Wallabies' final World Cup warm-up game, against Samoa at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday.



The Australians have been preparing for the showpiece event with a training camp in New Caledonia.



Utility back Jack Maddocks and back-rower Rob Valetini joined the squad this week and are set for some game time against Samoa, easing the workload on the World Cup players.



"It's going to very special, running out in front of family and friends as well as our home fans for the last time," Kepu said.



The World Cup will be Kepu's third and he feels he's leaving the Wallabies in great shape, with a number of young props jostling for starting positions.



"There's guys pushing for spots everywhere now," he said.



"We have quality depth in Australian rugby and I'll be looking from afar and just excited about what we have.



"We can play anyone in that front row and you can guarantee they are going to do the job, no matter who we are playing."



Kepu made his Test debut 11 years ago against Italy in Padova before going on to win 105 caps - one of just 10 Australian players to reach triple figures.



He said he felt honoured to be in such esteemed company, including legends George Gregan, David Campese, George Smith and Genia.



"To notch 100 last year and to be a part of a group who are such great legends of the game in Australia ... I don't compare myself to them," Kepu said.



"I never thought I'd be able to achieve that and I feel privileged to play for as long as I have."



The Wallabies plan to honour Kepu with an on-field presentation after the Samoa match.

