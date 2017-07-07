 

Wales suffer serious injury blow as Lions star Liam Williams ruled out of All Blacks Test with abdominal strain

Wales have suffered a momentous blow ahead of their clash with the All Blacks after fullback Liam Williams was ruled out with an abdominal strain.

The Welsh star has shone for the British side so far in the series but his parents believe they have one more big game left in them.

Source: 1 NEWS

The best attacking player in the Welsh game, Williams was a stand-out figure on the British and Irish Lions' mid-year tour of New Zealand, where he wore No.15 in all three Tests and shone with his ability to counter-attack as well as inject himself out wide at pace.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during last weekend's 13-7 win over Georgia, where he was the only player to back up after Wales made mass changes from their loss to Australia a week earlier.

The hosts also learned on Tuesday they won't have the services of winger Alex Cuthbert (ankle), like Williams a veteran of 48 Tests.

It is likely to leave the hosts with a small and relatively inexperienced back three for Saturday's clash in Cardiff.

Two-times Lions tourist Leigh Halfpenny should start at fullback in Williams' place, while little-used pair Hallam Amos and Steff Evans are probable wingers.

The Welsh also have problems at centre where the man named player of the Lions' tour, Jonathan Davies, is out with a long-term injury.

Assistant coach Shaun Edwards says they can't afford to dwell on the setbacks.

"It's a bit of a test. It doesn't come easy for us does it?" he said.

"But we've just got to get on with it and it's next guy up on the roster."

Edwards threw a curve ball into the mix by naming Jamie Roberts as a contender to start at centre and add some size to the backline.

Roberts, 31, has played most of his 93 Tests at second five-eighth and it was widely believed his international career was nearing an end.

If the Welsh pick Roberts, he is likely to line up at centre on attack and at second five-eighth on defence.

"I think it's a lot to ask Jamie to defend at 13. He's such a big man, a huge man," Edwards said.

There was a brighter update, with Lions tourist Justin Tipuric (thigh) confirmed as back training and probably available on the openside flank.

There is less certainty around experienced prop Samson Lee (Achilles tendon).

