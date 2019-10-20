Wales scrape past 14-man France in Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Relive to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-final between northern hemisphere heavyweights Wales and France from Oita.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wales 20-19 France

Full-time: Wales have held of a fighting French side who were down to 14 men early in the second half. Wales go onto next week and await the winners of the next quarter-finals.

77 min: Wales get the penalty as the French collapse the scrum! With two minutes remaining Wales kick it deep in France's half.

75 min: Wales pack a scrum on the half way line with just four minutes remaining. Time now the enemy for France who held of majority of the half with 14 men.

73 min: France force a mistake and get a scrum 5 metres from their line, but Wales show good strenghth to drive over the ball and rip it free which goes up in the air and lands in the arms of Justin Tipuric who goes short of the line and Ross Moriarty crashes over.

Biggar gets the kick in and gives Wales the lead for the first time.

72 min: Wales get a penalty on the half way mark and they decide to go for the line-out as time is running out. Wales get the line-out on the 22 metre line.

68 min: France have possession deep in Wale's half, they pack a scrum five metres out from the try line. The one man disadvantage does not seem to worry them.

64 min: Wales are throwing everything on attack at the French but the men in blue are showing big heart in scrambling well and making good defensive decisions to shut down crucial plays. France winger Huget comes up with a important intercept which has saved a possible Wales try.

France win a penalty for Wales trying to steal the ball back illegally in the ruck.

61 min: Both team enter the last 20 minutes of the game with France showing good control with the ball, putting in deep attacking kicks so Wales are getting the ball deep in their own half. Medard kicking beautifully.

57 min: The French nearly scoring with Lopez running a play down the short side with a trade mark run from Vakatawa who throws a beautiful flick pass to his winger Penaud who couldn't quite hold on to the ball with the line screaming his name!

55 min: France are down to 14 men but aren't down on spirit, they defending well and shutting down attacking raids by the Welsh. France earn themselves a penalty and kick it to get into Wale's half.

52 min: After deciding to run on the first two penalties, Wales decide to take the shot at goal and try close the gap to six points.

Biggar does so and closes the gap to six!

50 min: On the back of two penalties Wales are deep in the French half getting a chance to attack and use the one man advantage they have.

47 min: Wales get a penalty for a elbow to the face by French Vahaamahina on Wainwright.

After review all the referees come up with a collective decision to show the French lock a red card.

45 min: French halfback Depont puts in a excellent attcking kick from the 50 metre mark which touches Williams before it goes into touch. France get a line-out deep into Wale's half.

43 min: Lopez goes for a field goal but pushes it to the right.

42 min: France get the penalty as Wales are caught coming into the ruck from the side. France once again kicking for the corner to get into attacking position in enemy territory.

9:19 pm: France kick off through Camille Lopez to get the last 40 minutes of this decider under way!

Half-time: The Welsh side dodge another possible try, but due to a knock on advantage they have dodged a bullet. France have been strong in the break downs with their centres providing damaging runs through the middle to build momentum on attack. Wales have been defending well and are only nine points behind despite France having majority of the ball.

36 min: Ntamack decides to take the shot for goal, which is in kicking range for this sharp shooter.

Ntamack hits the right hand post and cannot claim the three points.

35 min: France have gone up a gear and are really putting the Wales defence under all sorts of pressure, lucky for Wales, France only get a penalty for a offside play, otherwise a try was brewing! the one man disadvantage quite visible in the Wales defence.

TRY 30 min: The power house Vakatawa gets France's third try. France score straight away with the one man advantage with Vakatawa beating three players close to the line off a short ball and crashing over for a try.

Ntamack slots the kick through the middle.

28 min: France get a penalty for a high tackle from Wales Ross Moriarty who hit Gael Fickou just under the chin.

The referee showing the Wales forward a yellow.

26 min: Wales probing the French with kicks and short passes and are on the verge of creating something, but France are equal to the task on defence and are coming up fast on defence to shut down any try scoring plays.

France pack a scrum as they force an error from the Welsh attack.

22 min: 22 metre drop out to France as Wales are putting in well weighted attacking kicks to create pressure in the French defence.

18 min: Wales forward pack matching up to the task and winning turn overs in enemy half. Wales get a penalty for a high tackle in kicking range, which the Welsh side decide to take.

Biggar is successful and brings the difference to only two points.

15 min: The Welsh finding confidence after their try and using the ball more and creating multiple phases in their attack. Biggar puts in a good attacking kick to get his team into French territory.

TRY 12 min: Wales this getting one of their own, with Aaron Wainwright pouncing on the loose ball from a French ruck and showed off his speed to race away untouched under the sticks.

Biggar makes no mistake with his conversion.

TRY 7 min: Thats two in two minutes for the French! This time Charles Ollivon scoring under the post, with beautiful lead up play from the French centre Virimi Vakatawa who broke the line with ease to find support players in the middle of the park.

Ntamack converts this time.

TRY 5 min: The towering Sebastien Vahaamahina steams over two Welsh defenders in the ruck to get over the chalk and give France the lead.

Romain Ntamack misses the kick.

3 min: France have rubbed of the early mistake and made themselves comfortable in the Welsh half. French forwards showing off their strength early in this game.

1 min: France immediately under pressure as they make a mistake from the kick-off, the French forwards showing good strength at the break down to turn the ball over and get a clearing kick away.

8.17 pm: Wales kick-off through Dan Biggar, getting the third quarter-final under way!

8.10 pm: Both teams have entered the field in front of a packed Oita crowd. This thrilling encounter being one of these teams last in this Rugby World Cup.

Teams line-up for national anthems.

With one semi-final confirmed, one of these two teams will progress into next week and play the winner of Japan and South Africa, while the other boards a plane back home.

In late mail Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been ruled out with a knee injury. Owen Watkin will start at centre with Leigh Halfpenny getting a spot on the bench.

Warren Gatland will want his career as the Welsh coach to at least last another week and progress his team to a semi-final next week.

France are unchanged as named previously during the week.

Team lists follow.

Wales: 15. Liam Williams, 14. George North, 13. Owen Watkin, 12. Hadleigh Parkes, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Gareth Davies, 8. Josh Navidi, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. Aaron Wainwright, 5. Alun Wyn Jones, 4. Jake Ball, 3. Tom Francis, 2. Ken Owens, 1. Wyn Jones

Reserves: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Ross Moriarty, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Rhys Patchell, 23. Leigh Halfpenny

France: 15. Maxime Medard, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Gael Fickou, 11. Yoann Huget, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont, 8. Gregory Alldritt, 7. Charles Ollivon, 6. Wenceslas Lauret, 5. Sebastein Vahaamahina, 4. Bernard Le Roux, 3. Rabah Slimani, 2. Guilhem Guirado, 1. Jefferson Poirot