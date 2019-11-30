Wales' new Kiwi coach ready to follow in Warren Gatland's footsteps

As Kiwi coach Warren Gatland says goodbye to his long held position of Wales' head coach, compatriot Wayne Pivac knows he has big shoes to fill.

Gatland returning home after a 12-year stint with Wales opens the door for Pivac, taking charge of his new side tonight against a Barbarians side coaches by his predecessor.

His coaching career starting all the way back in 1997, Pivac will ascend to the Wales job after a successful stint with Scarlets, winning the Pro12 in 2017.

The 57-year-old now given the chance to succeed at Test level.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Pivac revealed what a whirlwind start his new job has seen, coming after a fourth placed finish at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"Coaching Wales is a massive job as I'm experiencing now," Pivac said.

"It's ramped up ten-fold in just a short few days."

Pivac's first opponent will be the man he's replacing, Gatland taking charge of the Barbarians in Cardiff tonight, saying goodbye to Cardiff in bittersweet fashion.

"I actually drove past as they were training, this feels a bit weird," Gatland said.

"[I] made sure I didn't look out the car window, [it] felt a bit awkward really."