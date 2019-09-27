TODAY |

Wales name unchanged side for Rugby World Cup showdown with Wallabies

AAP
Wales have named an unchanged starting team to face the Wallabies in their Rugby World Cup group match in Tokyo on what will be a record-breaking day for captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Coach Warren Gatland has stayed true to the experienced XV who beat Georgia 43-14 in a solid opening performance.

There is one change for Sunday's bench, with Ospreys outside back Owen Watkin replacing veteran fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

Inside centre Hadleigh Parkes and hooker Ken Owens, who both suffered knocks during the Georgia game, have been retained.

Jones will play his 139th Test all up and his 130th for Wales. The latter is a national record, moving one clear of former prop Gethin Jenkins.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones.

Reserves: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

Wales celebrate against Georgia Source: Photosport
