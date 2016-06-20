Wales name strong side to face All Blacks in Cardiff

Wales have reverted largely to the bulk of players who pushed Australia close in naming their team to face the All Blacks in Cardiff.

All Blacks' Brodie Retallick is tackled by Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in the November 2014 Test. Source: Photosport

Coach Warren Gatland has recalled 12 players who started in the 29-21 loss to the Wallabies at Principality Stadium two weeks ago, including the entire forward pack.

Two of the three backline changes are forced by injury, with British and Irish Lions stars Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies making way because of injury.

Scott Williams sees off the challenge of veteran midfield Jamie Roberts to start in Davies' centre berth. Roberts is on the reserves bench.

Liam Williams' fullback spot goes to Leigh Halfpenny, who shifts from the wing, making room for Hallam Amos.

Amos, Scott Williams and halfback Rhys Webb all won starts on the back of strong showings in last week's 13-7 win over Georgia.

Gatland has stuck with rising flankers Josh Navidi and Aaron Shingler over experienced pair Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate.

Five of the starting side were involved in this year's drawn series between the British and Irish Lions and New Zealand.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will play his 121st Test at lock, and No.8 Toby Faletau started all three Lions Tests. Halfpenny, Webb and hooker Ken Owens had bench roles.

"It's great to name an unchanged pack from the Australia match," Gatand said.

"We were pleased with a lot of aspects of our second half performance in that match so we are looking to build on that on Saturday.

"We have a couple of injuries in the backline but we also have players on form starting. (Wingers) Steff Evans and Hallam Amos are both on form and we are excited to see what they can do."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Hallam Amos, Scott Williams, Owen Williams, Steff Evans, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Rob Evans.