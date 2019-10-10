TODAY |

Wales made to work in Rugby World Cup victory over determined Fiji

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Left winger Josh Adams scored a hat trick of tries as Wales reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals beating Fiji 29-17 in a pulsating Pool D match.

Wales hit back from 10-0 down and meets either England or France in the quarter-finals. The Flying Fijians take the plane home after going out in style.

Only five points separated them with about 10 minutes left, but fullback Liam Williams gave Wales breathing space with a converted try.

A chaotic first half produced seven tries, but only three were given.

Referee Jerome Garces referred five to video review, of which three were ruled out — two by Wales, one by Fiji.

Another try, scored by Fiji No. 8 Viliame Mata late in the half, didn't need the TMO because the forward pass to him was so evident.

Adams crossed three times in the first half, but one got chalked off. Wales flanker Josh Navidi also got one disallowed by the TMO.

The two Fiji first-half tries given went to right winger Josua Tuisova and fullback Kini Murimurivalu inside eight minutes, by which time Fiji scrumhalf Frank Lomani had one ruled out by TMO for a forward pass from left winger Semi Radradra.

There were three first-half sinbins: Two for Fiji, after Wales hooker Ken Owens got his early on for a dangerous tackle on Mata, launching him over his shoulder.

Flanker James Davies got sin-binned in the second half — on World Cup debut. His older brother Jonathan Davies set up Williams with a brilliant backhand offload.

The 33,000 fans at Oita Stadium certainly got their money's worth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Warren Gatland's men advance to the quarter-finals with a 29-17 win in Oita. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Scotland halfback appears from nowhere for lighting intercept try against Russia
2
Springboks' Schalk Brits claims hearts of global rugby fans with bows to ball kids and a winning smile
3
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
4
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
5
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:28

Argentina fullback annihilated in huge tackle during World Cup win over USA
02:18

Embracing vulnerability has made Ardie Savea more powerful, All Blacks star says of RWC form
00:29

Argentina exit Rugby World Cup with huge victory over USA

Hawk-eye technology being considered by World Rugby to enforce offside line