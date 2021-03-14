Wales in box seat for Grand Slam title after Italy thrashing

Kiwi coach Wayne Pivac has led Wales to within one game of a Grand Slam championship, following a 48-7 trouncing over Italy this morning.

Wales' Josh Adams scores a try during the Six Nations match against Italy in Rome. Source: Associated Press

Wales secured the fourth bonus-point try within half an hour and led by a game-over 27-0. Wales finished with seven tries and had two more disallowed.

Next weekend, Wales will face France in Paris. A draw is enough for Wales to take the championship.

A win gives Wales a record-tying 13th Grand Slam. It is an extraordinary transformation from last year, when Wales finished fifth and endured its worst Six Nations since 2007.

“To get that bonus point by halftime and have the luxury of pulling a few of the guys off that would normally go 80 minutes was a benefit for us,” Pivac said.

“Going to Paris will be a different challenge for us. No fans neutralises it a bit. We’ve been to Paris in the autumn so that’s a good thing.”

Italy suffered a record-extending 31st consecutive defeat — a 20th straight at home since 2013 — and had two players sent to the sin-bin for the second successive match. While they had the man advantage, the Welsh scored 26 points.

Pivac warned there would be no razzle-dazzle until they got on top of Italy, but the home side made it easy for them in an empty Stadio Olimpico.

The Welsh were given a favour by fierce rivals England, who beat France 23-20 in a thrilling Twickenham encounter.

England was heading to a third defeat in four matches until the 76th minute.

A lineout drive from 10 meters out reached the tryline and Itoje dived over from a ruck. Referee Andrew Brace decided no try, believing Itoje was held up by flanker Cameron Woki and Teddy Thomas.

But after a video review which showed the ball brushing the grass, Brace changed his mind.

Itoje smiled among his congratulating teammates, a match-winner again after coming into the game heavily criticised for being the poster boy of the indiscipline that has undone England’s campaign.