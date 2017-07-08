 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Wales coach Warren Gatland returns to NZ following father's death

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has returned to New Zealand following the death of his father.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed the news in a statement.

The WRU said: "Some sad news. Players, management and the whole of the WRU would like to extend their condolences to head coach Warren Gatland and his family following the passing of his father overnight.

"Warren has returned to New Zealand and we are sending him our thoughts and best wishes."

The Wales squad is currently in camp preparing for next month's internationals against Australia, Tonga and South Africa and Scotland.

The Scots are Wales' opening opponents at the Principality Stadium on November 3.

The Liions' coach says his side have been welcomed everywhere they go.
Warren Gatland Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
2
Alfred Aholelei recalled the racist “dance monkey, dance” comment an NRL official directed at a Tongan fan on screen during the Mate Ma’a Tonga Test on Saturday.
Emotional Tongan DJ recalls the hurt NRL official caused with racist 'dance monkey, dance' comment
3
Alama Ieremia said everyone told him to not take the job except for one friend who gave him nothing but support.
Watch: Auckland coach pays tribute to Dylan Mika ahead of Mitre 10 Cup Final - 'He gave me the confidence'
4
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
5
Crotty praised Taylor's influence in the All Blacks side this year.
All Blacks focus on Bledisloe Cup sweep in Japan - 'We didn't nail it last year'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30
Papali'i said he's making the most of the opportunities given to him on and off the field.

Watch: All Blacks rookie Dalton Papali'i soaks up Japanese culture ahead of potential Test debut
The NZ women touched down in Auckland this morning after securing back-to-back titles on Sunday in San Francisco.

Black Ferns Sevens stars vie for player of the year award after dominating nominations
Australia v New Zealand in the first Bledisloe Cup Test Match at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, 18 August, 2018. Australia's Jack Maddocks, Nick Phipps, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Izack Rodda at full time. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

Wallabies 'need that extra bit of concentration' to beat All Blacks, says Michael Cheika

'I know he's up there smiling' - Tongan Thor pays tribute to late father after Australian Rugby awards