Wales coach Warren Gatland returns to NZ following father's death

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has returned to New Zealand following the death of his father.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed the news in a statement.

The WRU said: "Some sad news. Players, management and the whole of the WRU would like to extend their condolences to head coach Warren Gatland and his family following the passing of his father overnight.

"Warren has returned to New Zealand and we are sending him our thoughts and best wishes."

The Wales squad is currently in camp preparing for next month's internationals against Australia, Tonga and South Africa and Scotland.