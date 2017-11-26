Wales clinch try against All Blacks right on halftime as flawless set play finds gaping hole in NZ defence

Wales proved how dangerous they are on attack in this morning's thrilling Test against the All Blacks after the managed to score right on halftime off a set piece from halfway.

The hosts had just allowed a try in to Waisake Naholo - his second of the night - giving the All Blacks a comfortable 12-6 lead going into halftime but Wales weren't about to late be the final score of the half.

With a lineout on halfway after an All Blacks clearing kick, the Welsh would have the final ball of the half with the hooter going moments after the ball sailed into touch.

Off the top of the lineout, the Welsh backline sprung a setpiece in midfield where they created a massive hole for winger Hallom Amos to surge through.

In open field, the winger linked up with his first-five Dan Biggar before Biggar saw Scott Williams had space to finish the try and send the Cardiff crowd into celebrations.