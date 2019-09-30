Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia

Welsh rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones has given a brilliant response to media, when he addressed footage of him kissing teammate George North during celebrations of his team's win over Australia.

Jones couldn't hide his delight after Wales' 29-25 victory over the Wallabies last night, kissing a surprised looking George North on the lips.

When asked about the moment he planted a smooch on the winger, Jones told media.

"I think his wife is safe, put it that way," he said.

"We were excited at the end and you share those moments with players. Not always, like.

"I'm sure there will be some memes made out of it."