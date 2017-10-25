Wales call up former Blues centre Hadleigh Parkes for Test debut

Former Blues and Hurricanes centre Hadleigh Parkes has become the latest Kiwi to trade the silver fern for the Welsh dragon, named to make his international debut against South Africa in Cardiff on Sunday.

Hadleigh Parkes dives in for a try for Auckland. Source: Photosport

Parkes, 30, qualifies to represent Wales through residency, having played under former Auckland coach Wayne Pivac's Scarletts side since 2014.

Coincidentally, the match on Sunday (NZT) will be the exact day that Parkes qualifies to represent Wales, coming exactly three years since his move from New Zealand.

"We have spoken about exposing the squad to Test match rugby and this weekend is a great opportunity for Hadleigh to earn his first cap," coach Warren Gatland said.

Parkes joins a long list of Kiwis to represent Northern Hemisphere sides, with former Chiefs star Bundee Aki also making his international debut for Ireland earlier this season.