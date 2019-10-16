Wales out to avoid repeat of 2011 heartbreak against 'very, very dangerous' France

As Wales prepare for this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France in Oita, Warren Gatland's side's motivation is simple - avoid a repeat of the 2011 semi-final.

Eight years ago, Wales were caught off guard by Les Bleus in the 2011 World Cup semi-final, an early red card at the time to captain Sam Warburton seeing France taking a 9-8 victory to eliminate Warren Gatland's side.

Former first-five Stephen Jones was part of that 2011 squad. He's now as an assistant coach to Warren Gatland and says Wales are using that heartbreak to push themselves further.

"I think it's great fuel, isn't it, to drive you forward and to achieve your goals, and that's what that is," Jones told media in Oita.

"It was a tight game even when we were down to 14 [men], we battled hard and it still could have gone either way."

Jones knows the French well, having played for Clermont for three seasons, aware of what his side are facing.

"[They're] very unpredictable and enjoy the broken field.



"If we're loose and turn the ball over easily, then they're in their element and very, very dangerous."

That respect goes both ways though, Les Bleus aware of the challenge in having to break down a Wales side at the peak of their powers.

"It's the best defence in the world - one of the best defences," loose forward Louis Picamoles says.

"They have an aggressive defence which tries to attack players quite high up and keep them there in order to regain possession of the ball from mauls."