Wales announce mid-year southern tour, with Tests against Brave Blossoms and All Blacks

Wales will take on Japan and New Zealand in three Tests in June and July as part of their summer tour, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.



Wales, who reached the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in Japan, will face the Brave Blossoms on June 27 with the venue yet to be decided.



They will head to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks on July 4 in Auckland and on July 11 in Wellington.



"It will be pretty special taking this Wales squad to both Japan and New Zealand," Welsh coach Wayne Pivac said on Friday in a statement.



"Going back to Japan for Wales will be a really big fixture on the back of a really successful Rugby World Cup for Japan as hosts both on and off the field.



"We will then (move) to familiar ground for me in terms of New Zealand ... The summer Tests will be an important period for us as a squad, marking the end of the 2019/20 season and a great opportunity to take on both Japan and New Zealand."

