Wales' Alun Wyn Jones surpasses Richie McCaw's record with most international test appearances

Scotland spoiled Alun Wyn Jones' world record-breaking day as they claimed a 14-10 Six Nations victory over Wales in Llanelli.

Alun Wyn Jones of Wales tackled by Prir Weepu (L) and Richie McCaw of the All Blacks during the international rugby match between Wales and New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on November 25, 2006 in Cardiff, Wales. Source: Getty

The Scots' triumph at a windswept Parc y Scarlets yesterday was their first away win against Wales for 18 years.

Wales had wanted to mark Jones' 149th Test appearance in a manner that befitted their captain, who was surpassing Richie McCaw's world Test match appearance record.

But he could have few complaints as they suffered a fifth successive defeat.

It is their worst run of results since 2016, and they were also consigned to just one victory in the entire Six Nations campaign, which Wales have not experienced for 13 years, to increase pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac.

Replacement hooker Stuart McInally's 61st-minute try proved the difference in a poor game littered with errors and precious little memorable attacking rugby.

Finn Russell, whose return to Scotland's starting line-up lasted just 33 minutes before he suffered a suspected groin injury, kicked a penalty, as did his replacement Adam Hastings, before captain Stuart Hogg's 80th-minute strike finished Wales off.

Wales plundered a try for prop Rhys Carre, with Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny each kicking a penalty, but Scotland deserved to take the spoils.