'Wait and see' – Highlanders promise special challenge for Lions, but it's not a haka.

The Highlanders will give their own unique pre-match challenge when they take on the British and Irish Lions tomorrow night, although it won't be a haka.

The Highlanders will give the Lions a unique welcome before kick-off in Dunedin tomorrow.
Although both the Blues and Crusaders have performed their own haka ahead of their matches against the touring Lions, the Highlanders have chosen not to, instead opting for another pre-match display.

"I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Highlanders captain Luke Whitelock said.

"It's just a bit of a presentation, something a little bit different."

The Highlanders meet the Lions tomorrow night at Dunedin's Forsyth-Barr Stadium.

