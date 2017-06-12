'Wait and see' – Highlanders promise special challenge for Lions, but it's not a haka.

Source:
The Highlanders will give their own unique pre-match challenge when they take on the British and Irish Lions tomorrow night, although it won't be a haka.
Although both the Blues and Crusaders have performed their own haka ahead of their matches against the touring Lions, the Highlanders have chosen not to, instead opting for another pre-match display.
"I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Highlanders captain Luke Whitelock said.
"It's just a bit of a presentation, something a little bit different."
The Highlanders meet the Lions tomorrow night at Dunedin's Forsyth-Barr Stadium.
