'Wait and see' – Highlanders promise special challenge for Lions, but it's not a haka.

The Highlanders will give their own unique pre-match challenge when they take on the British and Irish Lions tomorrow night, although it won't be a haka.

Although both the Blues and Crusaders have performed their own haka ahead of their matches against the touring Lions, the Highlanders have chosen not to, instead opting for another pre-match display.

"I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Highlanders captain Luke Whitelock said.

"It's just a bit of a presentation, something a little bit different."