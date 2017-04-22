 

Waisake Naholo to play 50th Super Rugby match in front of family in Fiji

The Highlanders have rolled out a strong line-up to face the Chiefs this weekend, with winger Waisake Naholo getting the rare chance to reach a Super Rugby milestone back home in Fiji.

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017.

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break against the Chiefs.

Source: Photosport

Naholo, who will start on the right wing, will bring up his 50th Super Rugby game in front of friends and family when the two sides clash in Suva on Saturday.

Supporting him in the backline will be the usual combo of Aaron Smith and Lima Sopoaga while Tevita Li and Ben Smith accompany him in the back three - Teihorangi Walden and Rob Thompson will hold things down in the midfield.

Coach Aaron Mauger has opted to spread his All Blacks talent in the forward pack with Jackson Hemopo, Elliot Dixon and Luke Whitelock all named to start while Liam Coltman and Shannon Frizell have been selected on the bench.

Fellow All Black Liam Squire wasn't considered for the match due to a shoulder issue.

Saturday's game against the Chiefs kicks off at 7:35pm NZT at ANZ National Stadium.

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-captain), Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Tei Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Elliot Dixon, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (cc), Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Aki Seiuli, Tyrel Lomax, Alex Ainley, Shannon Frizell, Kayne Hammington, Josh Ioane, Richard Buckman.  

