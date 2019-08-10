Waisake Naholo finishes off vintage Taranaki try as Counties go down despite SBW's return

The return of Sonny Bill Williams wasn't enough as Counties Manukau went down to Taranaki 34-29 in their Mitre 10 Cup season opener in Pukekohe.

Returning to the Steelers' side for the first time since 2014, Williams was looking to gain some vital game time in an attempt to force his way into the All Blacks' World Cup plans.

Bolstered by Williams' return, Counties opened the scoring after three minutes with Kirisi Kuridrani going over in the corner.

The lead wouldn't last long though, Taranaki hitting back just minutes later through Sean Wainui.

Counties took the lead once more as halfback Jonathan Taumateine combined with Etene Nanai-Seturo for the try of the day, only for Taranaki to reply through Waisake Naholo.

A penalty try would be the next score for Taranaki, Counties flanker Sam Slade shown yellow for collapsing the ruck on the line.

Lachlan Boshier had the final say of the first half, scoring to give Taranaki a 29-19 lead at the break.

Williams' highlight of the match came not long after the interval but he was unable to hang on to an attempted intercept try as both sides struggled for points in the second spell.

Taranaki winger Jackson Ormond scored what would prove to be the match winner, although Counties grabbed a late consolation effort through Dan Hyatt with that try securing the Steelers a bonus point.