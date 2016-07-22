Wairarapa Bush rugby player handed 10-year ban for punching teen referee

A Masterton Marist rugby player has been slapped with a 10-year ban, after punching an 18-year old referee last weekend.

Source: Getty

In a judicial hearing on Wednesday evening, Sautia Lemalu was handed a decade long punishment for his actions towards Alex Blakeway in Marist's match against Tuhirangi Rugby Football Club, Stuff reported.

"Lemalu's actions were at the most serious end of offending which can happen on a rugby field," judicial officer chair Kevin Tunnell said.

Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union chief executive Tony Hargood also commented on the incident, condemning Lemalu's actions.