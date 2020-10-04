Waikato take victory in dying moments over Southland

Waikato have clung to victory with a 9-10 win over Southland today at a cold and drizzly Trafalgar Park in Invercargill.

Jason Rutledge of Southland fends off Valynce Te Whare of Waikato during the round 4 Mitre 10 Cup match at Rugby Park Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Invercargill. Source: Getty

With wet conditions underfoot and overhead, it was always going to be a low scoring affair, however the first half saw just three points being scored, coming by way of the home side Southland from a penalty kick.

Only one try was scored in the match, Waikato's Liam Coombes-Fabling scoring mid-way through the second half.

Despite the underwhelming scoreline, things came down to the wire as Southland held a two-point lead with the match approaching the final 10 minutes.

A clutch drop-goal from Fletcher Smith however, allowed Waikato to inch past the Stags gaining a 9-10 lead with just five minutes to spare, a lead that saw them through to the fulltime whistle.