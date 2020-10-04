TODAY |

Waikato take victory in dying moments over Southland

Waikato have clung to victory with a 9-10 win over Southland today at a cold and drizzly Trafalgar Park in Invercargill.

Jason Rutledge of Southland fends off Valynce Te Whare of Waikato during the round 4 Mitre 10 Cup match at Rugby Park Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Invercargill. Source: Getty

With wet conditions underfoot and overhead, it was always going to be a low scoring affair, however the first half saw just three points being scored, coming by way of the home side Southland from a penalty kick.

Only one try was scored in the match, Waikato's Liam Coombes-Fabling scoring mid-way through the second half.

Despite the underwhelming scoreline, things came down to the wire as Southland held a two-point lead with the match approaching the final 10 minutes.

A clutch drop-goal from Fletcher Smith however, allowed Waikato to inch past the Stags gaining a 9-10 lead with just five minutes to spare, a lead that saw them through to the fulltime whistle.

One of the few scarce highlights was the return appearance of Jason "Cabbage" Rutledge, who set the rugby community alight last month by taking the field at 42 years of age and breaking an age-old Southland record for the oldest player to take the field for the Stags.

