Waikato stun Canterbury in their first game back in the provincial premiership

Newly-promoted Waikato have stunned Canterbury 31-28 in Hamilton tonight as they made the perfect start to life in the Mitre 10 Cup premiership.

The Mooloos hung on in the last 10 minutes following Valance Te Whare’s try to secure their first win over Canterbury since 2011.

Kicking proved the difference with both teams scoring four tries but Fletcher Smith slotted four conversions and a penalty for the home side.

Canterbury will lament some missed opportunities prior to the final try with an intercept slipping through fullback Josh McKay’s hands with the line wide open.

The missed chance allowing Waikato to take the ball down the other end where Canterbury’s replacement loose forward Tom Christie was sinbinned. With the visitors reduced to 14 men, Te Whare was able to score.

McKay had opened the scoring less than three minutes into what was an exciting first half before prop Josh Iosefa-Scott hit back for Waikato.

The teams would again exchange tries with the impressive centre Quinn Tupaea scoring for Waikato with McKay responded in kind with his second.

A try to captain Luke Whitelock would give the Cantabs a 21-14 lead at the break.

A try to rookie Sam Gilbert gave Canterbury a 28-24 lead with 20 minutes to go but it wouldn’t be enough as Te Whare scored the matchwinner.