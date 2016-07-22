Waikato club rugby player in intensive care after suffering spinal injury in match

A Waikato club rugby player is in intensive care in hospital after suffering a spinal injury in a match.

The player, from Southern United, received the injury against Taupiri on Saturday.

The Waikato Rugby Union says details of the incident are not yet confirmed and there will be a full investigation.

However, it appears the player was tackled and other players fell on top of him.

The match was immediately stopped and an ambulance called.

The player underwent spinal surgery at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland on Saturday night and medical staff are assessing the next steps.

WRU operations manager Bill Heslop says the player's name will not be released at this stage at the request of his family, who have asked asked for privacy during a difficult time

He says the union and the Rugby Foundation's focus is on providing support to the player's family, his club and the rugby community "affected by this terrible accident".