Video: 'We watch every single game!' Samoan fans in awe as Blues stars Kaino and Luatua mingle with locals

Some Blues rugby stars have taken time out of their training schedule ahead of tonight's historic Super Rugby clash with the Reds to socialise with locals in Apia.

The Blues will play the Reds in the first ever Super Rugby game on Samoan soil so Jerome Kaino and Steven Luatua, both of whom have Samoan heritage, enjoyed as much of the off-field experience as they could while they were in the small Pacific nation.

"To bring the Blues here, you could say it's a dream come true," Kaino said.

"You've seen the impact a lot of the Polynesians have had on the Blues and the players that have come through."