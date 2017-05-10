Video: Watch Steve Hansen's reaction as All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool

The All Blacks will face South Africa and Italy along with an African side and the Repechage winner in their defence of the Webb Ellis Cup in the Rugby World Cup 2019 tournament in Japan.

Steve Hansen said he was eager to take the Springboks again in the upcoming tournament after the All Blacks knocked them out of the semi-finals in England 2015.

Shag was also excited at the prospect of expanding the game in Japan who will be Asia's first hosts of a Rugby World Cup as well as around the globe.

The world's second ranked side, England, have fallen in the feared 'pool of death' again and will feature France and Argentina.

Eddie Jones however was confident his side would qualify after England's dismal performance, going out in the group stage at the 2015 World Cup which they hosted.

Australia have drawn a fairly straight forward pool with Michael Cheika's men to face Wales as their strongest opponent along with developing side Georgia.

The most interesting pool however for rugby purists will be Pool A. Ireland will be seen as favourites to qualify from the group however after Japan's heroics in the last World Cup against South Africa and Scotland's meteoric rise in recent years the second placed qualifier will likely be fought out between these two sides.

Pool A

Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner

Pool B

New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repecharge winner

Pool C

England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2