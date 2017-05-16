Video: 'I want to play more minutes' - NZ born Ben Te'o keen to make a statement on Lions tour

Former NRL star Ben Te'o is eager to make a statement in the British and Irish Lions' upcoming tour of New Zealand, saying he wants to be a starter.

The New Zealand born cross-code star was part of the England side that took out the Six Nations tournament earlier this year.

Te'o, 30, admits he wants to break the mould of being an impact player coming off the bench.

"Obviously as I'm trying to progress in my career and keep evolving as a player I want to play more minutes and want to start," said Te'o.

"That's something I am always trying to work towards.

"Fingers crossed I might get my opportunity and if I do then I got to cease it."

Te'o was part of the Rabbitohs team that won the NRL title in 2014 and quickly made his mark in England rugby as a damaging ball runner and defender.

He left the Rabbitohs after 2014 to play rugby union and currently plays for the Worcester Warriors in the Aviva Premiership.

Te'o made his Test debut for England against South Africa last year in November.