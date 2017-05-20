 

Video: Waisake Naholo carves flailing Force defence with sheer pace and power for an untouched 60m try

Waisake Naholo has shown all of his skills in a runaway try against the Western Force tonight after opening the second half with a masterpiece started in his own territory.

Naholo's last touch of the night was worth five points as the Highlanders winger came off after making an impact early in the second half.
Naholo spied a hole after the ball made it's way down the Highlanders' backline and once the blockbuster runner was given the ball, he launched through it.

Force back Bill Meakes questioned whether he was blocked from tackling Naholo after running directly into Elliot Dixon but the referee didn't even head upstairs to the TMO for an answer.

The try was big for Naholo after a difficult night in wet Perth conditions saw him knock the high ball on multiple times.

After scoring, coach Tony Brown took the All Black winger off as the Highlanders ran away winners 55-6.

