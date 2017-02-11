Video: Upset of the tournament! The moment Samoa seal Tens win over the Blues

Samoa have produced the standout result on day one of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium, claiming a 27-14 win over the Blues.
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.
Source: SKY
Down 14-0 going into the break, Samoa came out firing in the second half, quickly scoring twice to bring the scores to 14-all.
Two penalties converted pushed the scores out to 20-14, before this effort from Danny Tusitala sealed the win for Samoa.
The former All Black will go down in history, scoring the first ever points at the inaugural Brisbane tournament.
Source: SKY
The Hurricanes fought back from 12-0 down, with this bit of magic from Jane sealing a brilliant comeback.
Source: SKY
The former Wallaby and new Crusader returned to haunt his old side on the first day of the Brisbane Tens.
Source: SKY
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but scored this effort on his comeback at the Brisbane Tens.
Source: SKY