Video: Unsung All Blacks hero Matt Todd puts in monster gym session before Wales Test

All Blacks flanker Matt Todd is pushing his case for a rare Test start against Wales on Sunday, putting in a huge gym session in Cardiff yesterday.

The ever-patient Todd, 29, has made the most of his limited opportunities in 2017, having initially been stuck behind Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, as well as battling injuries throughout the early part of the season.

In the last few weeks of the All Blacks' Northern tour, Todd has supplanted Savea to find himself as first choice deputy to Cane, although will now be pushing for a chance to show his wares against Wales on Sunday.