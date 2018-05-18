Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

Taniela Tupou, aka the Tongan Thor, left Hurricanes wing Nehe Milner-Skudder in the dust as he set up an impressive try in the Reds' defeat tonight.

Tupou, who scored himself just after the hour mark in Wellington, set up Jordan Petaia 12 minutes earlier with some play out wide Milner-Skudder himself would have been proud of.

Getting the ball on the line, he fended off the Hurricanes No 14 with a big right fend, before tearing down the sideline, beating TJ Perenara, and passing inside.

Petaia did the rest.

It wasn't enough for the brave Reds, who went down 38-34.