Video: Tongan Thor cuts loose down the sideline at Reds training, pulls out goose step

Queensland Reds prop Taniela Tupou, aka the Tongan Thor, showed glimpses at last night's Eden Park training session of what got him noticed in the rugby world - sheer speed and footwork.

Tupou, 22, showcased another weapon in his arsenal, the goose step.

While playing a game of touch with his teammates, Tupou made an intercept and went one-on-one with a fellow player – executing a special play before diving over to score over the try-line.