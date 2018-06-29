 

Video: Tongan Thor cuts loose down the sideline at Reds training, pulls out goose step

Queensland Reds prop Taniela Tupou, aka the Tongan Thor, showed glimpses at last night's Eden Park training session of what got him noticed in the rugby world - sheer speed and footwork.

Taniela Tupou showed off his rare speed at training session at Eden Park last night ahead of his side’s Blues clash.
Tupou, 22, showcased another weapon in his arsenal, the goose step.

While playing a game of touch with his teammates, Tupou made an intercept and went one-on-one with a fellow player – executing a special play before diving over to score over the try-line.

The Reds take on the Blues tonight at Eden Park, with the home side still yet to win a home game this Super Rugby season.

Taniela Tupou showed off his rare speed at training session at Eden Park last night ahead of his side's Blues clash.

