Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional Samoan dance moves ahead of Tonga match

The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

England take on the Kiwis on Sunday at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Watch: 'These guys are crazy, they're nuts – no helmets or pads' - Denver Broncos cheerleaders promote Kiwis Test

The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


The superstar second-five could return for the All Blacks in Dunedin this weekend.

'I'm going to have a crack, bro' - Sonny Bill Williams relishing possibility of All Blacks return

The coach's conduct with the Ferns has drawn a complaint from the NZ Professional Footballers Association.

Elisha Watson quit her job last year to launch Nisa, an ethical underwear company providing employment opportunities for former refugees.

1 NEWS Community: The Wellington lawyer who quit her job to give former refugees a place in the workforce

The countries first refugee MP was speaking at a Stop Racism rally outside Parliament today.

'No child should be put in a cage' - Greens call on Jacinda Ardern to condemn US immigration policy

MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".


Oranga Tamariki’s CEO has apologised for using the website to place adverts and sharing details of children.

Oranga Tamariki apologises for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children

The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

