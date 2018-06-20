 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional dance moves ahead of Tonga match

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Toa Samoa rugby league team embraced their roots with a cultural night with Matavai Pacific Cultural Arts group, with the league side dancing and learning more about their culture in a special ceremony in Sydney last night.

The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.
Source: Instagram/ mason lino

Samoan stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano and Joey Leilua didn't shy away from showing off some of their traditional dance moves.

Five Warriors players are in the Samoan squad - Mason Lino, Bunty Afoa, James Gavet, Isaiah Papali'i and Ligi Sao.

Toa Samoa take on fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga on Saturday night in Sydney at Campbelltown Stadium.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional dance moves ahead of Tonga match

00:14
2
Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown had a fun afternoon with Milla.

Watch: Lima Sopoaga's adorable baby daughter gets cuddles and laughs from new All Blacks 'uncles'

00:54
3
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

01:48
4
Ponga had to convince his parents but he says they’ll have tears in their eyes at State of Origin II.

Young Māori star Kalyn Ponga reaping the rewards of turning down Kiwis with Queensland debut on the horizon

02:33
5
NZF boss Andy Martin feels the governing body reacted quickly after getting evidence of team culture issues.

NZ Football 'blindsided' by player mutiny, deny being slow to address concerns over Football Ferns’ welfare

00:37
Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke at the Grey Lynn dairy crime scene.

Youth, 16, in custody over robbery at Auckland dairy where mother and son allegedly stabbed

Three people have been helping police inquiries after a woman and her adult son were badly injured.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 