Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional dance moves ahead of Tonga match

The Toa Samoa rugby league team embraced their roots with a cultural night with Matavai Pacific Cultural Arts group, with the league side dancing and learning more about their culture in a special ceremony in Sydney last night.

Samoan stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano and Joey Leilua didn't shy away from showing off some of their traditional dance moves.

Five Warriors players are in the Samoan squad - Mason Lino, Bunty Afoa, James Gavet, Isaiah Papali'i and Ligi Sao.