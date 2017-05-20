Video: Stormers centre Shaun Treeby cited after swinging arm hit on Piers Francis

Stormers' Kiwi second-five Shaun Treeby has been cited for his dangerous tackle on Blues first-five Piers Francis yesterday morning.

Treeby's swinging arm made contact with Francis' head, forcing the Blues' playmaker to leave the field with a suspected concussion, a key moment as the Stormers went on to register a 30-22 win.

While the on field referee only deemed the offence a foul, the SANZAAR citing commissioner has deemed that the incident meets the red card threshold for foul play.