Video: Stormers centre Shaun Treeby cited after swinging arm hit on Piers Francis

Stormers' Kiwi second-five Shaun Treeby has been cited for his dangerous tackle on Blues first-five Piers Francis yesterday morning.
Treeby's swinging arm made contact with Francis' head, forcing the Blues' playmaker to leave the field with a suspected concussion, a key moment as the Stormers went on to register a 30-22 win.
While the on field referee only deemed the offence a foul, the SANZAAR citing commissioner has deemed that the incident meets the red card threshold for foul play.
Treeby will now face the SANZAAR judicial process, with a verdict expected to be reached by 9pm tonight.
