Video: Stormers centre Shaun Treeby cited after swinging arm hit on Piers Francis

Stormers' Kiwi second-five Shaun Treeby has been cited for his dangerous tackle on Blues first-five Piers Francis yesterday morning.

The Blues first-five left the field in the 47th minute after being rattled by Stormers' Shaun Treeby.
Treeby's swinging arm made contact with Francis' head, forcing the Blues' playmaker to leave the field with a suspected concussion, a key moment as the Stormers went on to register a 30-22 win.

While the on field referee only deemed the offence a foul, the SANZAAR citing commissioner has deemed that the incident meets the red card threshold for foul play.

Treeby will now face the SANZAAR judicial process, with a verdict expected to be reached by 9pm tonight.

Duffie was give his second yellow card in the 66th minute after making a dangerous tackle on Stormers winger Cheslin Colbe.
The All Blacks prop showcased his ability to pass and offload setting up two tries for the Blues against the Stormers.
