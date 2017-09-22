Video: Steve Hansen says Argentina Test 'could be an opportunity' for Damian McKenzie at first-five

Damian McKenzie could find himself wearing the number 10 jersey for the All Blacks against Argentina in Buenos Aires next week.

With Lima Sopoaga staying in New Zealand for the birth of his first child, McKenzie could be thrust into the starting first-five role, with Beauden Barrett initially intending to be rested for the clash.

Speaking to reporters today, Hansen said that McKenzie was an option to fill in as first-five.

"He'll be covering 10," Hansen said.

"If Beauden was to go down, he'd go there."