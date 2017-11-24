Video: Steve Hansen praises 'natural leader' Sam Whitelock ahead of All Blacks captaincy debut

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is backing lock and new captain Sam Whitelock to lead the side against Wales in Cardiff, in the absence of regular skipper Kieran Read.

With Read to miss this week's Test match with a back injury, Whitelock will become the 69th All Blacks captain when he takes to the field against Wales.

Speaking at this morning's media conference, Hansen spoke highly of Whitelock, who earlier this year captained the Crusaders to the Super Rugby crown.

"He's successful for a start," Hansen began.

"They (the Crusaders) won the title."