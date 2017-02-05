Video: Speedster Stuart Hogg spearheads Scotland's win over Ireland in thrilling Six Nation’s curtain-raiser

It says much of Scottish expectations that beating Ireland 27-22 to sensationally open the Six Nations was no turn-up at Murrayfield this morning.

What was eye-opening was how Scotland led 21-8 by halftime, with three tries of verve and genius. Murrayfield was delirious.

Then it was silenced, as Ireland inevitably roared back in front by a point. But, crucially, the Irish missed chances to bury Scotland.

The Scots buckled but didn't break, and the scoreline kept their hopes alive. They realized they needed to find a way back into Ireland's grass, and pressure might turn into penalties. Penalties came, two in the last seven minutes that captain Greig Laidlaw kicked to give them a win they fully expected.

Even so, it was only Scotland's fourth win over Ireland since the championship expanded in 2000.

But it was also the overdue signature win of the Vern Cotter era — and just before he exits. Cotter took charge in 2014 and returns to France after this tournament.

But the New Zealander has resuscitated Scotland so it no longer thinks of avoiding the wooden spoon.

Having beaten the only team to topple the All Blacks last year, the Scots must believe they can finish in the top half, at least, of this Six Nations they have sent an electrical charge through.

Strangely, it started ominously for Scotland. The home side's front row, all of whom were making their first Six Nations starts, were mangled in the first two scrums and conceded two penalties. Scotland would ultimately be warned by referee Romain Poite that another collapse would lead to somebody being sin-binned.

Ireland wasted the penalties and the Scots struck first: 10 phases took them to the try-line, and flyhalf Finn Russell threw a long pass which bounced into fullback Stuart Hogg's hands. Irish center Garry Ringrose missed an intercept attempt, slipped, and Hogg had a clear path to the line.

Laidlaw converted that and Hogg's next try, at the end of the quarter. Quick ball, crisp passing, and center Huw Jones put Hogg into space behind Irish wing Keith Earls. Irish fullback Rob Kearney lined up Scotland wing Sean Maitland and Hogg was away clear again.

Ireland's reply at the end of 19 phases was lucky. Simon Zebo's miss-out pass slipped through Scotland wing Tommy Seymour's hands and fell into Earls' possession, and he dived into the left corner.

Scotland was even quicker producing a response. It earned an attacking lineout and set up for a driving maul by bringing in backs Seymour and Alex Dunbar. Ireland fell for it. The throw-in was to Dunbar, who was through the Irish and two steps from the try-line before the Irish woke up, too late.

Hogg almost had a third try but Kearney stopped him, and halftime came as a relief for Ireland. It dominated possession but was just shoveling the ball on, making easy targets for Scotland's fast-up defense.

The Irish took a deep breath and started the new half energized. The passing was quicker, they flew into contact and, more importantly, they were running onto the ball. Scotland was sent into retreat and it was only a matter of time when Ireland scored.

Lock Iain Henderson dived over from a ruck, and flyhalf Paddy Jackson cut against the flow to stretch out and score. He converted both tries, and Ireland led 22-21 with momentum and plenty of time left.

But Scotland's defense, which would finish making 213 tackles, about 40 more than Ireland, finally closed down the tiring Irish. And having held only scraps of possession, Scotland turned the heat back on the visitors.