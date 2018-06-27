Video: 'Signing a jandal will be a first' - Manu Samoa players treated to beautiful singing by school children in Apia

Manu Samoa players have gathered in Apia as they prepare for their first leg of the Rugby World Cup qualifier against Germany on Saturday.

Former Hurricanes hooker Motu Matu'u posted a video of his team visiting a school in the capital.

The diverse and multicultural Vaiala Beach school children treated their heroes with some amazing singing.

"Signing a Jandal will be a first but still buzzed to be amongst my people and meeting kids of different ethnic groups schooling right here in Samoa," posted Matu'u.

Samoa face Germany again next month on July 14.

Manu Samoa squad:

Forwards - Logovii Mulipola, Jordan Lay, Viliamu Afatia, Paul Alo-Emile, James Lay, Motu Matu'u, Seilala Lam, Elia Elia, Brandon Nansen, Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui, Joe Tekori, Jack Lam, TJ Ioane, Piula Faasalele, Mat Luamanu, Ofisa Treviranus.