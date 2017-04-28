 

Video: The sickening head knock that led to the end of James Broadhurst's career

SKY

James Broadhurst has praised the people in his life who have helped him recover from his sickening concussion in 2015, saying the support he has received is "overwhelming".

The Hurricanes lock, 29, is still suffering from the concussion sustained from while playing for Taranaki against Wellington in 2015.
The 29-year-old lock announced today he was retiring from rugby due to symptoms from a concussion he received while playing an NPC match for Taranaki in August 2015 against Wellington.

But Broadhurst didn't mull on the decision for too long, instead focusing on going forward and on the people who had helped his substantial progress so far.

"Some extensive efforts have gone into getting me back to sport by medical professionals in and out of rugby," he said.

"Even though it hasn't resulted in the outcome I had hoped for, I owe each and every one of them a huge debt, as my health has improved massively and this will undoubtedly give me quality of life in the future.

"The support I've received from players and management has been overwhelming."

New Zealand Rugby general manager Neil Sorenson applauded Broadhurst's decision.

"We're incredibly grateful to James for his perseverance and he will continue to be supported by the Hurricanes and NZR medical staff as he moves into the next phase of his life," he said.

"James has put his health first and that is the right call. He is well regarded on and off the field, and we will support him as he makes this career transition."

