Video: 'Should be all good' - All Blacks skipper Kieran Read confident he'll win fitness race to face Lions

All Blacks captain Kieran Read's road to recovery from a broken thumb is on track, today saying he's confident he will be fit to play in New Zealand's first Test against the British and Irish Lions on June 24 at Eden Park.

Read told Breakfast this morning that his cast on his hand should be coming off in a week.

He suffered a broken thumb in April after playing a Super Rugby match for the Crusaders.

"It's got better and it's still in the old cast," Read told Breakfast at an event in Auckland's Newmarket to unveil the new All Blacks jersey.

"Another week I think and then I'll be good.

"So this comes off in a week and a bit, then I have few weeks to get myself right."