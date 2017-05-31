 

Video: 'Should be all good' - All Blacks skipper Kieran Read confident he'll win fitness race to face Lions

All Blacks captain Kieran Read's road to recovery from a broken thumb is on track, today saying he's confident he will be fit to play in New Zealand's first Test against the British and Irish Lions on June 24 at Eden Park.

Phew! Read says the cast for his broken thumb will come off in just over a week.
Source: Breakfast

Read told Breakfast this morning that his cast on his hand should be coming off in a week.

He suffered a broken thumb in April after playing a Super Rugby match for the Crusaders.

"It's got better and it's still in the old cast," Read told Breakfast at an event in Auckland's Newmarket to unveil the new All Blacks jersey.

"Another week I think and then I'll be good.

"So this comes off in a week and a bit, then I have few weeks to get myself right."

You can watch the British and Irish Lions in a live stream on 1 NEWS Now later this morning.

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Team NZ come from behind to dominate Artemis Racing on day four after yesterday's controversy

Police found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel on the side of a six-lane Florida road, according to new details released by police.

Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.


 
