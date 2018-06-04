 

Video: Sevens star Vilimoni Koroi sets up Baby Blacks skipper in U20 World Cup romp

New Zealand Sevens star Vilimoni Koroi showed his class playing for the New Zealand Under 20 Baby Blacks, as the reigning world champions completed a 42-10 win over Wales in Beziers, France this morning.

Tom Christe grabbed the try, thanks to some slick work from his fullback.
Playing at fullback, Koroi had a major say in New Zealand's second try of the match, coming forward from fullback before staving off the Wales defenders.

He then threw a wide pass out to winger Bailyn Sullivan, who made a dart down the right flank, before finding captain Tom Christie to cross over for the try.

However, it wasn't all good for Koroi, who spent 10 minutes in the sin bin, shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock on in the first half.

Billy Proctor grabbed the opening try in the 42-10 win in France.
Tevita Mafileo was in the right place at the right time in NZ's 42-10 victory.
