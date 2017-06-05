Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll

Blues star Sonny Bill Williams has sprung to the defence of coach Tana Umaga, as the former All Black was hounded by British media after he announced his side to take on the Lions this afternoon.

The British media were drawn to ask Umaga continuous questions about his tackle in the opening Test of the 2005 Lions series against the All Blacks on Brian O'Driscoll.

When asked about how he though the incident still lingers with fans in Britain and Ireland, Umaga was quick to deflect attention back to his Blues side.

"It's not about that time now, that was 12 years ago," Umaga said staunchly.

"If people can't put it behind them, then I suppose they never will."

Just when Umaga thought he was out of the woods, a reporter fired in one more question about the tackle as the press conference came to a close - before Williams shut things down completely.