 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues star Sonny Bill Williams has sprung to the defence of coach Tana Umaga, as the former All Black was hounded by British media after he announced his side to take on the Lions this afternoon.

The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.
Source: 1 NEWS

The British media were drawn to ask Umaga continuous questions about his tackle in the opening Test of the 2005 Lions series against the All Blacks on Brian O'Driscoll.

When asked about how he though the incident still lingers with fans in Britain and Ireland, Umaga was quick to deflect attention back to his Blues side.

"It's not about that time now, that was 12 years ago," Umaga said staunchly.

"If people can't put it behind them, then I suppose they never will." 

Just when Umaga thought he was out of the woods, a reporter fired in one more question about the tackle as the press conference came to a close - before Williams shut things down completely.

"Mate, lets just leave it alone," Williams said to bring the questioning to a close.

The All Blacks' midfielder has been bracketed to start for the Blues against the touring Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Blues' coach will keep his players grounded ahead of one of the biggest games of their careers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


01:53
2
The All Black legend has been knighted for his work re-engaging students in learning, but says he's just part of the 'big village'.

'I'm a product of a village' - All Blacks icon Sir Michael Jones humbled by knighthood

00:32
3
Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

00:38
4
Tana Umaga and Sonny Bill Williams during a press conference after re-signing with NZ Rugby on a 3 year contract with The Blues and All Blacks. The Heritage Hotel, Auckland. New Zealand. Wednesday 1 June 2016 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Tana Umaga: SBW 'not as young as he used to be' – Blues coach jokes about superstar's fitness

01:38
5
The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.

Exclusive: September title defence in UK with Hughie Fury being discussed as Joseph Parker chooses David Higgins in DUCO fallout

Ngati Tama object to water being taken from the Te Waikoropupu springs – and they're fighting to protect it.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ