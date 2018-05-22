Video: Sam Whitelock sits out All Blacks training as Liam Squire returns

There was mixed news for the All Blacks on the injury front at team training in Auckland this morning, with captain Sam Whitelock a spectator while Liam Squire made his return.

With captain Kieran Read out recovering from a back injury, Whitelock will lead the side in next month's three-Test series with France, although he sat out of today's training over concussion concerns.

Squire on the other hand took part in training, having broken his thumb in action for the Highlanders against the Crusaders back in March.