 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: Sam Whitelock sits out All Blacks training as Liam Squire returns

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There was mixed news for the All Blacks on the injury front at team training in Auckland this morning, with captain Sam Whitelock a spectator while Liam Squire made his return.

Captain Whitelock was resting after a concussion concern, while Squire appears to be over his broken thumb.
Source: 1 NEWS

With captain Kieran Read out recovering from a back injury, Whitelock will lead the side in next month's three-Test series with France, although he sat out of today's training over concussion concerns.

Squire on the other hand took part in training, having broken his thumb in action for the Highlanders against the Crusaders back in March.

The pair will be in the mix for coach Steve Hansen's first team of the year, when the All Blacks face France at Eden Park on June 9.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The All Blacks prop is apparently unfazed by his two week Super Rugby suspension.

Watch: Suspended Owen Franks ‘up at 5:30am eating steak for brekky' says Richie Mo’unga

00:27
2
The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

Watch: All Blacks' newbies Frizell, Tahuriorangi get stuck into first training session

00:48
3
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

00:21
4
Nykia won the medal on the Gold Coast, and says it holds plenty of sentimental value for him.

Boxer David Nyika's Commonwealth Games gold medal located by Hamilton police

00:54
5
The halfback was a bundle of energy in Auckland this morning.

Watch: Livewire Aaron Smith lights up All Blacks training

01:59
The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

'Doing it once, and doing it right' - Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority and implementation would start next year.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Most read: Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was big brother to three siblings, leaves 'huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

00:27
The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

Watch: All Blacks' newbies Frizell, Tahuriorangi get stuck into first training session

The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

00:59
Energy Minister Megan Woods said they want reassurances people are paying a fair price at the pump.

'We've moved really fast' - Rising cost of fuel concerning Government as they look for solutions to steep petrol prices

In some parts of the country 91 octane petrol has risen to $2.30/L.

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 