Video: 'Running around on gravel in bare feet' - Fiji kids play touch with Chiefs veteran Liam Messam

Former All Blacks flanker Liam Messam was a hit with kids in Fiji, as his Super Rugby side the Chiefs touched down in Suva yesterday.

Fijian kids jumped at the chance to play touch with former All Blacks flanker Messam, as the Chiefs prepare to play the Highlanders in Suva.
The 34-year-old said he couldn't leave Fiji without playing a touch game.

"You don't come to Fiji without playing Fiji touch with the kids. So humbling and a blessing seeing these kids throw a rugby ball around, running around on gravel in bare feet doing what they love with a massive smile," Messam posted on Instagram.

He played 43 Tests for the All Blacks and is to play for French club Toulon at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

The Chiefs take on the Highlanders on Saturday in Suva in their Super Rugby clash.

