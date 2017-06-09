 

Video: Runaway NZ U20 hooker Asafo Aumua destroys Ireland with massive bump off, sets up awesome try

New Zealand have notched a third thumping pool win at rugby's under-20 world championships in Georgia to be top qualifiers for the semi-finals.

The Baby Blacks thumped Ireland 69-3 in Georgia overnight, thanks in part to Aumua's powerful runs.
The "Baby Blacks" scored 11 tries in hammering Ireland 69-3 last to set up a semi-final against fourth-ranked France.

The other semi-final is between England and South Africa, with the play-off makeup only decided in the final pool game when the defending champion English pipped Australia 20-19.

There was no such tension in Kutaisi, where fullback Will Jordan and winger Caleb Clarke both scored hat-tricks as New Zealand capitalised on dominance up front and fine conditions for running rugby.

New Zealand's hooker Asafo Aumua came up with the play of the match, making a rampaging run in the second half and bumped off two Irish wolud-be tacklers.

While being tackled on the 22 metre line he offloaded the ball to his teammate Ereatara Enari to score.

The other tries were scored by Braydon Ennor, Tiaan Falcon, Tom Christie and Josh McKay.

Victory avenged New Zealand's pool loss to Ireland at last year's tournament, denying them a place in the semi-finals and a shot at winning a sixth title.

The young Kiwis have been untouchable so far, having beaten Scotland (42-20) and Italy (68-26).

