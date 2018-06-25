 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: Rugby will have turned into 'nanny state' if Israel Folau is suspended – Waratahs assistant coach

share

Source:

AAP

Rugby will have turned into a "nanny state" if Israel Folau is suspended for challenging a high ball against Ireland, according to NSW Waratahs assistant coach Simon Cron.

The Wallaby is in danger of sitting out Friday's clash with the Rebels after a yellow card against Ireland.
Source: YouTube/ TahTV

Folau could miss Friday night's crucial Super Rugby match against the Melbourne Rebels depending on the outcome of a World Rugby disciplinary hearing over an incident early in Australia's narrow third Test defeat to Ireland.

Cron said he would be "stunned" if Folau was sanctioned for his aerial clash with Irish captain Peter O'Mahony, suggesting it was World Rugby who needed to reacquaint themselves with their own rules.

Folau leapt into the air in an attempt to beat O'Mahony to the ball following a kick-off.

O'Mahony was being lifted by teammate CJ Stander and was sent tumbling to the ground when the Wallabies fullback made contact with him.

World Rugby described it as "strikingly similar" to the collision between the pair that occurred in the 31st minute, which Folau was yellow-carded for - but both incidents incensed Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and puzzled many observers.

"Personally, I think it's an interesting decision to even send him there," Cron told reporters on Monday.

"I would think (Ireland would) look at their one-man lifting technique. I know, we do a lot of it.

"I'd be surprised. It'd be a bit of a nanny state if they pull him."

Cron may have a point - Stander was holding O'Mahony at a 45-degree angle in his first tangle with Folau, who comfortably won possession for his team.

Cron said the game had to be played the way it was "designed" to be played.

"My understanding of the law is that when you're both competing for the ball, you're both competing for the ball," Cron said.

The sin-binning of Israel Folau for a similar incident to Benjamin Fall in last week’s All Blacks Test proved crucial as the Wallabies lost to Ireland in the series decider.
Source: SKY

"The only way around that is maybe we change the sport and say you're not allowed to leave the ground and turn it into under-12s. I'm not sure.

"We've had presentation after presentation... we've had (referee) Angus Gardner in here and he's shown us video of what goes, what doesn't.

"We're really clear on what we think you're allowed to do and not allowed to do. And it states it in the law. So I'd be surprised if it changes.

"I think they just need to revisit it themselves, probably."

A time for the hearing under judicial officer Shao Wang of Singapore is yet to be confirmed but it is likely to be held on Tuesday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Yarrow Stadium General View during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth on Thursday the 13th of October 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Taranaki Bulls given the green light to use Yarrow Stadium in reduced capacity for 2018 NPC

00:18
2
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

3
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

FIFA fine Denmark for fans sexist banner and unruly behaviour during World Cup win over Socceroos


4
Ben Hunt passes during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston slams Maroons 'dumb' play against gutsy NSW

5
Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France


Mr Peters is stepping up to the top job for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern grapples with motherhood.

Live stream: Winston Peters fronts media from the Beehive for first time this year as Acting Prime Minister

With Jacinda Ardern on maternity leave it’s Mr Peters turn to front the post-Cabinet press conference.

Fire fighter's outside Auckland's Ambassador Theatre in Pt Chevalier.

Section of Auckland's Great North Road closed as fire crews battle blaze at old movie theatre

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Irene Kereama Royal.

Breast cancer services 'still racist towards Māori women'

Irene Kereama Royal says a clinical nurse told her: "Oh, I did not think that Māori women want reconstruction".

00:43
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

Strike (file picture).

More than 4000 IRD and MBIE public servants to take strike action next month

Those taking strike action are Public Service Association members who will hold two stoppages on 9 July and 23 July.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 