Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

If the haka battle between the Black Ferns and Maori All Blacks last night is anything to go by, expect there to be fireworks in their matches in Rotorua tomorrow night.

The Black Ferns and Maori All Blacks performed a spine-tingling haka as they faced off in Rotorua.

The Black Ferns performed their haka Ko uhia mai with Maori All Blacks performing their haka Timatanga.

The All Blacks posted the video last night on their Facebook page with the caption: "PASSION & PRIDE! Massive respect shown between the Black Ferns #MaoriAllBlacks in Rotorua tonight." #TeamAllBlacks #TutiraMai