Video: 'Rolls-Royce' Portia Woodman bags two tries as Black Ferns hammer Australia

The Black Ferns have wiped the floor with the Wallaroos, crushing them 44-17 to retain the Laurie O'Reilly Trophy in Christchurch.

The Glenn Moore-coached outfit were far too good for their trans-Tasman rivals, running in eight tries to three after securing a 34-5 half-time lead.

Star fullback Selica Winiata and Portia Woodman both nabbed doubles, while Toka Natua, Charmaine Smith and halfback Kendra Cocksedge also scored.

However the Ferns were only able to notch two from eight conversions in their first South Island match for 20 years, battling horrific Cantabrian conditions.