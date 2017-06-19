 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Video: Red-faced Jerome Kaino bolts from All Blacks media conference after cheeky dig from Brodie Retallick

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jerome Kaino was left red-faced this afternoon after a trip down memory lane to his last match against the British and Irish Lions led to a humorous jab from teammate Brodie Retallick.

Kaino was reflecting on the last time he faced the Lions while playing for Auckland when his All Blacks teammate seized his chance.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kaino was talking to media about the 2005 tour where he was playing for Auckland in their narrow loss to the Lions.

"One thing that sticks out is we did a wall move for Auckland and John Afoa's try was disallowed," he said.

"That sticks out - we would've won that game if that try was allowed!"

The Lions won that game 17-13 but media were more interested in the differences between the young Kaino playing for Auckland then and the one preparing with the All Blacks now.

"Honesty call Jerome - do you think you're in better nick now than you were back then?" a reporter asked.

Kaino laughed awkwardly at the question before Retallick stepped in to answer it for him.

"He's in the best nick of his life!"

Kaino was quick to ask the team manager, "are we done?", before leaving his seat as reporters and Retallick continued to laugh.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:35
2
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

02:36
3
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

00:30
4
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:47
5
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ