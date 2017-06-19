Video: Red-faced Jerome Kaino bolts from All Blacks media conference after cheeky dig from Brodie Retallick

Jerome Kaino was left red-faced this afternoon after a trip down memory lane to his last match against the British and Irish Lions led to a humorous jab from teammate Brodie Retallick.

Kaino was talking to media about the 2005 tour where he was playing for Auckland in their narrow loss to the Lions.

"One thing that sticks out is we did a wall move for Auckland and John Afoa's try was disallowed," he said.

"That sticks out - we would've won that game if that try was allowed!"

The Lions won that game 17-13 but media were more interested in the differences between the young Kaino playing for Auckland then and the one preparing with the All Blacks now.

"Honesty call Jerome - do you think you're in better nick now than you were back then?" a reporter asked.

Kaino laughed awkwardly at the question before Retallick stepped in to answer it for him.

"He's in the best nick of his life!"